Sirens Sound in Southern Israel, Defence Forces Say

"5:40am [2:40 GMT] Air-raid sirens sounding across southern Israel at this very moment", the IDF tweeted.
Tensions in the Gaza Strip escalated early Saturday when the Israeli military said they detected dozens of rockets fired from the area. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) responded by hitting Hamas and other terrorist targets. The Israeli military also attacked a building where Hamas' military intelligence and general security offices in the Gaza Strip were located.
Late Saturday, Israel said that at least 250 rockets had been fired from Gaza over the past 24 hours.
