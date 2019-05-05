Syrian Army Repelled Attack by Armed Groups in Aleppo Province - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian army repelled an attack carried out by armed groups on the village of Maaranaz in Aleppo province in northwestern Syria, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"The Syrian army repelled an attack [carried out] by armed groups with Turkey's support on the village of Maaranaz northwest of the city of Aleppo," the source said.

According to the source, the armed groups sustained heavy losses as a result of violent clashes with the Syrian army and finally retreated. At least 15 militants died in the clashes, he added.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups.

The conflict has significantly worsened the humanitarian situation in the Arab Republic and forced millions of people to leave their place of permanent residence or even flee the country. After regaining most of the territories seized by terrorists, the Syrian government is now focused on creating favourable conditions for repatriating refugees.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.