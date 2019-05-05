IDF Responds to Rockets Fired from Gaza, Says Hamas Headquarters Destroyed

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces said that air-raid sirens were heard in the city of Beer Sheva, the largest city in southern Israel's Negev desert.

Israeli military said they detected over 250 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. The IDF claims that it responded by hitting over 120 targets in Gaza. The IDF also reported that they had destroyed a building which they claimed Hamas used to "order terror attacks".

In response to 250+ rockets fired from #Gaza at Israel, we struck a Hamas HQ. In this building, Hamas used to order terror attacks and used to transfer money, supplies & logistics for the sake of killing Israelis.



Emphasis on the "used to". We destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/Bh2zhCGzCF — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 4, 2019

READ MORE: IDF Strikes 70 Targets in Gaza, Destroys 'Terrorist Attack Tunnel' (VIDEO)

Later, IDF reported that air-raid sirens are still sounding in the area.

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 4, 2019

The resumed escalation of tensions comes a day after a Palestinian sniper injured two Israeli soldiers. Tel Aviv responded by attacking militant positions in Gaza.

Tensions in the area have been soaring high for years as Israel repeatedly insists that it is detecting rockets from the Gaza Strip that are allegedly fired by Hamas militants

The Gaza Strip has seen massive waves of protests known as the Great March of the Return. Almost a year later Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with the Israeli troops on the border, while the Israeli side accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling.