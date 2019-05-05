Turkey Urges Intl Community to Act on Israeli 'Disproportionate Actions' in Gaza

The Turkish foreign ministry has condemned "non-differentiating attacks in Gaza by Israel" and called on the international community to act on the "disproportionate actions" of Tel Aviv.
Relations between Israel and Palestine have been poor since the 1948 founding of Israel. Palestine seeks diplomatic recognition of its independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and continues to build settlements in occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.
