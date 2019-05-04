Militants Group in Syria’s Idlib Presumably to Attack Hama – Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The militants are teaming up under the leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the south of the Syrian Idlib de-escalation zone presumably to launch an offensive on the city of Hama, the Russian Defence Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Saturday.

"According to the available data, in recent days, in the areas of the settlements of Ltamenah and Kafr Zita, located in the south of the Idlib de-escalation zone, militant groups of various illegal armed formations are concentrating and uniting under the command of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group. It could not be ruled out they are creating shock troops, the probable target of which could be an attack on the city of Hama," the centre’s spokesperson said at a briefing.

*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is a formerly Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and is outlawed in Russia and multiple other countries.