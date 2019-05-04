Cloak and Dagger: UAE Spy Network Reportedly Gets Busted in Oman

The Emirati spies arrested by the Omani authorities were allegedly directed by the UAE vice president and prime minister himself, according to the newspaper which broke the story.

An extensive UAE espionage cell was recently dismantled by authorities in Oman, the Lebanese daily Al Akhbar newspaper reports citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

According to the media outlet, Omani authorities were able to obtain information which allowed them to expose the identities of all members of the spy ring, as well as the names of the companies cooperating with them, and subsequently arrest the group’s members.

© AP Photo / Mahir Alan/Dha-Depo Photos Man Suspected of Spying for UAE Commits Suicide in Turkish Prison - Reports

Furthermore, the newspaper claimed that it was Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE's vice president and prime minister, who directed the spy network personally, which created considerable tensions between Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

In 2011, Oman also announced that it dismantled an Emirati spy ring that was “targeting the government and the military” in the country, with an unnamed security official explaining that the spy cell “gathered information on the sultanate’s military, security and economy, in return for large sums of money from Emirati security services”, according to Press TV.