Cloak and Dagger: UAE Spy Network Reportedly Gets Busted in Oman

An extensive UAE espionage cell was recently dismantled by authorities in Oman, the Lebanese daily Al Akhbar newspaper reports citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
According to the media outlet, Omani authorities were able to obtain information which allowed them to expose the identities of all members of the spy ring, as well as the names of the companies cooperating with them, and subsequently arrest the group’s members.
In 2011, Oman also announced that it dismantled an Emirati spy ring that was “targeting the government and the military” in the country, with an unnamed security official explaining that the spy cell “gathered information on the sultanate’s military, security and economy, in return for large sums of money from Emirati security services”, according to Press TV.
All comments
Show new comments (0)