Islamic Jihad Releases Video Threatening to Target Israeli Nuclear Facility

On Saturday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that they detected over 150 rockets launched from the Gaza Strip since morning; meanwhile, the number of targets in the Gaza Strip targeted by Israeli aircraft has reached 30.

A Gaza-based militant group, Islamic Jihad, uploaded a video on Saturday showing its fighters loading projectiles into a rocket launcher and threatening to attack an Israeli nuclear plant in Dimona, the Ashdod Port, refineries in Haifa and the Ben Gurion Airport, the Times of Israel reports.

The clip surfaced after the IDF carried out attacks against two key groups in the Palestinian enclave — Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, and its ally, the Islamic Jihad movement — after more than 150 rockets were launched from the strip. The new escalation follows a Palestinian sniper injuring two soldiers and Israel responding by attacking militants' positions in Gaza.

The exchange of fire broke the Cairo-mediated truce, which lasted over a month and stipulated a reduction in bombardment of Palestinian territories in exchange for the easing of Israel's blockade on the enclave.