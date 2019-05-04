IDF Strikes 70 Terrorist Targets in Gaza, Destroys Terrorist Tunnel

Israeli Air Force fighters are "continuing to strike at terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," carrying out attacks on "about 70" targets in the territory, the Israeli military has said in a communique.
Earlier, Israeli Air Force fighters have destroyed a 20-meter deep 'attack tunnel' belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organisation which had burrowed into Israeli territory from the Gaza strip and was intended to allow militants to carry out attacks on Israeli territory, an IDF spokesperson has indicated.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
