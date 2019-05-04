VIDEO of Gaza Skyline Following IDF Attacks on Terrorist Targets

Watch our live stream of the Gaza skyline after IDF tanks and helicopters attacked terrorist targets in the strip belonging to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.
The Israeli military destroyed an Islamic Jihad attack tunnel entering Israel from the southern part of Gaza, an IDF spokesperson said on Saturday.
READ MORE: Israel Responds to Multiple Rockets Fired From Gaza, Intercepts 'Dozens' (VIDEO)
Palestinian militants have fired over 90 missiles at southern Israel since Saturday morning, according to the IDF. No injuries have been reported, although one missile hit a house.
