EU, France, Germany, UK Concerned Over US End to Iran Oil Waivers - Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, as well as foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, issued a joint statement on Saturday, expressing concern over US decision to scrap sanction waivers for oil imports from Iran. They also reiterated to maintain financial and trade ties with the Islamic Republic.

"We, the High Representative of the European Union and the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, take note with regret and concern of the decision by the United States not to extend waivers with regards to trade in oil with Iran. We also note with concern the decision by the United States not to fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects in the framework of the JCPoA [commonly known as Iran nuclear deal]," the statement, published by the External Action Service, said.

The European Union, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom also reaffirmed their commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, expressing their strong conviction that it was "key to increasing stability and security in the Middle East region."

"We note Iran’s continued compliance with the JCPoA, as repeatedly confirmed by the IAEA … The remaining participants to the JCPoA are committed to working on the preservation and maintenance of financial channels and exports for Iran, together with third countries interested in supporting the JCPoA," the statement added.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has recently said that Tehran would continue selling its oil abroad despite US threats and warned Washington of serious 'consequences' if it prevents Iran from selling its oil.

In April, Washington announced that it would not reissue waivers for Iranian oil importers after their expiry on 2 May. On Friday, the US State Department said that the waivers allowing storage of Iran’s heavy water that was produced in excess of current limits would be revoked, as well as any involvement in transfers of Iranian uranium would be subject to US sanctions. It, however, granted 90-day waivers for Iran’s nonproliferation activities at the Bushehr, Fordow, Arak and Tehran Research Reactor nuclear facilities.