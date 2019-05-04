Bomb Goes Off Near Mosul University in Northern Iraq - Reports (VIDEO)

DOHA (Sputnik) - An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near the University of Mosul in northern Iraq on Saturday, causing casualties, Rudaw Media Network reported, citing an eyewitness.

The Rudaw Media Network, however, has not specified the number of those injured or killed.

The IED was reportedly planted on a motorbike.

​Mosul was captured by Daesh* back in 2014 and was liberated by the Iraqi military, backed by the US-led coalition, three years later. The situation in the city and across Iraq, however, remains unstable, as terrorists continue staging regular attacks on Iraqi troops and civilians.

*Daesh [the Islamic State, ISIS, ISIL] — a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries