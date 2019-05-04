Bomb Goes Off Near Mosul University in Northern Iraq - Reports (VIDEO)

The Rudaw Media Network, however, has not specified the number of those injured or killed.
The IED was reportedly planted on a motorbike.
A motorcycle bomb in #Mosul about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/wkyDojud9T— Ali Y. Al-Baroodi (@AliBaroodi) 4 мая 2019 г.
Mosul was captured by Daesh* back in 2014 and was liberated by the Iraqi military, backed by the US-led coalition, three years later. The situation in the city and across Iraq, however, remains unstable, as terrorists continue staging regular attacks on Iraqi troops and civilians.
*Daesh [the Islamic State, ISIS, ISIL] — a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries
