Libyan National Army's Camp Subjected to Armed Attack - Source

BENGHAZI, Libya (Sputnik) - An armed attack has been carried out against a military camp of the Libyan National Army (LNA)'s main command in the Sabha military district, located not far from the country's capital of Tripoli, a source in Sabha told Sputnik on Saturday.

"One of LNA's camps in the Sabha military district has been subject to an armed attack," the source said.

The source added that attackers had targeted the headquarters of the 106th battalion, located in the north-east of the city of Sabha.

The 73rd infantry brigade of the LNA main command confirmed the fact of the attack, stressing that LNA had repelled it.

"LNA units in the city of Sabha have repelled an armed attack against the Sabha military district," the press service of the brigade said in a statement on Twitter.

At the same time, Reuters reported, citing the head of the local municipality that eight soldiers had been killed in the attack. The source, however, didn't identify the assailants.

© REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori Libyan National Army Says Gains Ground on Way to Country's Capital Tripoli

The LNA started an offensive on Tripoli on April 4, after its head, Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the capital in a bid to drive what he called terrorist forces out of the city. In response, armed forces loyal to the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) started a military operation against the LNA.

Since longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011, the country has been divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA-backed parliament, based in Tobruk, and the western part governed by the GNA.