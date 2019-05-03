Hezbollah Says Able to Crash Israeli Troops in Case of Attack on Lebanon

"The resistance has many strong and decisive means. The time for a quick war is over. The resistance is capable of entering Galilee… That part of Israel that thinks about intervention in Lebanon will be destroyed and crashed," Nasrallah said live on Al-Manar TV channel on Thursday.
According to Nasrallah, western countries and the Persian Gulf nations are putting pressure on Lebanon and creating the impression that the country is on the verge of war.
He suggested that the purpose of such pressure on Lebanon was to "get concessions on the issues of maritime borders and Shebaa Farms" and force Hezbollah to "abandon its missiles" and military potential.
