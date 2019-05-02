Militants Attempted to Shell Hmeymim Base in Syria - MoD

On 1 May, the Russian military stated that terrorists tried to shell the Hmeymim Airbase using multiple rocket launchers as well as drones twelve times over the past month.

Terrorists tried to shell the Hmeymim Airbase on Thursday once again, head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said, adding that all attacks were repelled.

"On May 2, illegal armed groups made another attempt to shell the Hmeimim airbase," Kupchishin said at a briefing.

The head of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation earlier said that terrorists attempted to shell Hmeymim airbase using multiple-launch rocket systems as well as drones twelve times over the past month. He also said that back then the attacks were repelled and there had been no materiel damage as a result of the shellings

In March, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militant group, linked to the Al-Nusra Front*, had been planning an attack on the Russian Hmeymim Airbase in Syria involving attack drones, which was pre-empted by the Russian Air Force. Russian forces thwarted the attack by conducting an air raid on a warehouse where the group was storing the drones intended to be used in the attack.