Register
18:47 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A police helicopter flies behind a poster of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

    Iran's Khamenei Urges Country to Take Up 'Battle Formation' Against US Plotting

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 60

    The temporary US sanctions exemptions granted to eight major importers of Iranian crude oil expire on Thursday, with Iranian officials brushing off US threats to bring their energy exports down "to zero" and warning that the use of oil sanctions could lead to further volatility in global energy markets.

    Iran must counter the enemy's "battle formation" and pressures ranging from economic warfare to political pressure and intelligence-gathering efforts by taking appropriate measures in response, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has indicated.

    "The US and the Zionism are plotting and acting [against Iran] in all areas," Khamenei said, speaking to teachers in Tehran on Wednesday on the eve of National Teachers Day, the Tasnim News Agency has reported

    "In the face of the enemy's battle formation against the Iranian nation, the nation should take up battle formation likewise," he stressed.

    United Nations bulding, New York
    © Sputnik / Alexey Agarishev
    Iran: US Presses UN Members to Breach Resolution Endorsing JCPOA Or Be Punished
    According to Khamenei, President Donald Trump's hostile behaviour toward Iran is not new, but rather a continuation in the open of the policies of previous administrations.

    "America and [Israel] are planning and making moves in all areas. Of course, this is not unique to the current American administration. Previous administrations have also done the same things with velvet gloves. But the current president…has taken off these gloves and everyone can see what they have hidden underneath," Khamenei said.

    According to the supreme leader, all enemy plots against Iran will eventually backfire, and young Iranians will live to "witness the defeat of America and Zionism as well as the ultimate dignity and grandeur of the Iranian nation."

    Pardis petrochemical complex facilities in Assalouyeh on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday his country will continue exporting crude oil despite U.S. efforts to stop it through sanctions
    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Iran Warns Using Oil Cuts as Weapon Could Collapse OPEC
    Long-standing tense relations between Iran and the United States took a turn for the worse in May 2018, after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal. Since then, the US has slapped Iran with multiple rounds of tough sanctions, including energy restrictions aimed at bringing Iran's oil exports down "to zero" to cripple the country's economy.

    In November 2018, Washington provided eight major importers of Iranian oil, including China, India, South Korea, Japan, Greece and Italy, with temporary waivers exempting them from US sanctions. The wavers expired on Thursday, with the administration giving no indication of any plans to extend them.

    Iran has warned that any direct effort by the US or any other country to stop the country from exporting its oil could lead to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which about 20 per cent of the world's total oil supplies pass.

    On Wednesday, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said that any US bid to cut Iran's oil exports to nothing would be a "pious hope," adding that any country which uses oil "as a political tool should accept its repercussions as well." According to the minister, the present US efforts against Iran and Venezuela, two founding members of OPEC, may lead to the organisation's disintegration.

    Related:

    Iran: US Presses UN Members to Breach Resolution Endorsing JCPOA Or Be Punished
    Iran Warns Using Oil Cuts as Weapon Could Collapse OPEC
    Iran Takes Steam Out of US Sanctions, Boosts Gas Sales to Neighbours
    Iran Criticises US Plan to Designate Muslim Brotherhood as Terror Group
    Mattis Declined to Follow Trump’s Orders Regarding North Korea, Iran – Reports
    Tags:
    pressure, plot, tensions, sanctions, Ayatollah Ali Khameini, Iran, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse