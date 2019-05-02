Biblical Plague? WATCH Immense Swarm of Locusts INVADE Saudi Arabian City

A locust outbreak in Sudan and Eritrea has spread rapidly along both sides of the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation reported in February, warning about a possible threat to crops and food security.

Saudi Arabia is suffering from a huge outbreak of locusts which is sweeping through the country. According to reports citing farmers, one swarm of locusts can include up to 80 million bugs, posing a major risk to country's crops and food supplies. Millions of locusts have been seen in Najran, Saudi Arabia, near the country's border with Yemen.

جراد بلكريك

كل يابو يمن يهناك pic.twitter.com/kkEGwk6LHE — فارس اليمني (@1v3xEaCmb5irNdA) 29 апреля 2019 г.

​Local residents have widely shared videos of the horrifying creatures in the sky and on the ground.

Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Kuwait have also suffered from the so-called "biblical plague".