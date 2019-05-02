Biblical Plague? WATCH Immense Swarm of Locusts INVADE Saudi Arabian City

Saudi Arabia is suffering from a huge outbreak of locusts which is sweeping through the country. According to reports citing farmers, one swarm of locusts can include up to 80 million bugs, posing a major risk to country's crops and food supplies. Millions of locusts have been seen in Najran, Saudi Arabia, near the country's border with Yemen.
جراد بلكريك— فارس اليمني (@1v3xEaCmb5irNdA) 29 апреля 2019 г.
كل يابو يمن يهناك pic.twitter.com/kkEGwk6LHE
Local residents have widely shared videos of the horrifying creatures in the sky and on the ground.
29 апреля 2019 г.
READ MORE: Biblical Prophecy in Action? Egypt Braces for Imminent Plague of Locusts
Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Kuwait have also suffered from the so-called "biblical plague".
