Saudi-Led Coalition Raids Air Base Near Sanaa Airport in Yemen - Reports

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen at President Hadi's request since March 2015.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has conducted a raid on an air base near Sanaa's airport, targeting drones maintenance sites, a communications system and locations of drone experts and operators, Saudi state TV reported.

In April, the coalition started an operation in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in an effort to destroy the network and capabilities of drones at a camp in the area of the presidential palace, according to Saudi state TV.

Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict since 25 March 2015. A government-in-exile headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi is fighting against the armed Shiite Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.