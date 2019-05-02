Saudi-Led Coalition Raids Air Base Near Sanaa Airport in Yemen - Reports

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has conducted a raid on an air base near Sanaa's airport, targeting drones maintenance sites, a communications system and locations of drone experts and operators, Saudi state TV reported.
Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict since 25 March 2015. A government-in-exile headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi is fighting against the armed Shiite Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
