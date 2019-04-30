Yemen Crisis Far From Resolution Amid Lack of Unity Project - Ex-Houthi Leader

"It is too early to talk about any solution. No national project has been formed yet so that it could unite all Yemenis and save us from small factions that are fighting among themselves," Albukhaiti said at a conference in Moscow devoted to the situation in Yemen.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels for years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.
