Yemen Crisis Far From Resolution Amid Lack of Unity Project - Ex-Houthi Leader

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The conflict in Yemen is still far from its resolution as none of the warring sides has so far offered a nationwide project to unite the war-torn country, Ali Albukhaiti, a former member of the Houthi leadership, who is currently on a visit to Russia, said on Monday.

"It is too early to talk about any solution. No national project has been formed yet so that it could unite all Yemenis and save us from small factions that are fighting among themselves," Albukhaiti said at a conference in Moscow devoted to the situation in Yemen.

According to Albukhaiti, "the Yemenis have already realized that these factions will not bring anything good to the country."

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels for years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.