Man Suspected of Spying for UAE Commits Suicide in Turkish Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One of the two Turkish prison detainees suspected of spying for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has committed suicide, Turkey's Haberturk media outlet reported on Monday, citing a senior official.

The two suspects were arrested in mid-April on suspicion of spying for the UAE, in connection with, according to Turkish Anadolu news outlet, an ongoing investigation launched by Turkish prosecutors into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, who was a well-known critic of Saudi policies, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey's Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the embassy and alleged that his body had been dismembered.

© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel Khashoggi's Body Possibly Burnt in Oven in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul - Police

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder, while Ankara demands that the accused be extradited to Turkey, and that Riyadh reveals where the journalist's remains can be found.

Relations between Turkey and the UAE have recently seen a downward trend. Abu Dhabi has repeatedly condemned Turkey's actions in Syria, urging Ankara to "respect Arab sovereignty and deal with its neighbours with wisdom and rationality".

In turn, Ankara accused the UAE of backing the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered a terrorist entity in Turkey, amid Abu Dhabi's reported support for the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which Ankara believes is connected to the PKK.