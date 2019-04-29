Setting Free Arrested Syrian Terrorists by US Would Constitute a Crime - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has criticised US threats to set jihadists in Syria free, noting that European countries, "whose citizens these bandits are", are refusing to take them back.
"So far, double standards are being manifested in that our Western colleagues, mainly in Europe, but also in other parts of the world, do not want to take back foreign terrorists captured by the Americans and Kurds on the eastern bank of the Euphrates", he said at a press conference in Moscow.
"There is some dispute, Americans are threatening to set them free them, which would be a terrible crime, I think", the minister stressed.
According to him, the US has even been trying to convince the Iraqi government to take the Daesh fighters.
