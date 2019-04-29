Iran Won't Negotiate With US Under Pressure - Revolutionary Guards General

General Qasem Soleimani, Chief Commander of the IRGC Quds Force, which is responsible for extraterritorial operations, has slammed the US position on negotiations with Iran, stressing that the Islamic Republic won't engage in talks under pressure.
"By putting economic pressure on Iran, America wants to force us to enter talks with this country… any negotiation under the circumstances is surrendering to America and it will never happen", he told the semi-official Fars news agency.
READ MORE: Opposition Slams Indian PM Over Sovereignty Breach Amid US Sanctions on Iran
The statement comes just a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested that the country might leave the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (commonly known as the NPT) if the US continues to escalate sanctions against Tehran.
All comments
Show new comments (0)