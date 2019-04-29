Register
29 April 2019
    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the New York University (NYU) Center on International Cooperation in New York April 29, 2015

    Iran is a ‘Force for Stability in the Region’ – Foreign Minister Zarif

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Middle East
    0 80

    Javad Zarif noted the role which Iran plays in the Middle East region, while criticizing the US, who considers themselves to be a “force for good” despite “aligning with the wrong people”.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif outlined the priorities of Iranian foreign and military policies in an interview with CBS Sunday.

    "You see, we are operating in our own region. That's why it's called the Persian Gulf, not the Gulf of Mexico. We are operating in our own region. We are a force for stability in our region. History shows that," Zarif said.

    Talking to "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan, Zarif contrasted the Iranian mode of conduct to that of the US, which operates far from its shores.

    "The United States is operating far from its shores, in our region," he said.

    According to Zarif, Iran's military goal is fighting terrorism in the countries of the region.

    "We have been helpful everywhere. We have fought terrorism in Syria. We have fought terrorism in Iraq," he said.

    A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2017
    © REUTERS / TIMA
    Iran's Version of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Suspended Over Cleric's Ruling
    Zarif reminded Brennan that he attended a ceremony commemorating Iranian fighters who died fighting Daesh in Iraq, noting that both the Iranian President and Prime Minister sent letters to the event.

    "Everybody recognizes the role of Iran in bringing stability. I haven't seen them commemorating any martyrs from Saudi Arabia fighting Daesh, or [from the] UAE," he said.

    He criticized US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who, testifying before Congress earlier in April, said that "there is no doubt there is a connection between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Al-Qaeda — period, full stop."

    "He's wrong because [the US] have aligned themselves with the wrong people in our region. And they cannot accept that they're suffering defeat because they simply chose the wrong side," he said, asserting that Saudi Arabia and the UAE — both US allies — are the ones responsible for creating terrorist threats in the Middle East.

    "Their allies, their clients — Saudi Arabia and the UAE — have spent billions upon billions of dollars trying to create unrest, trying to support terrorist organizations, even in areas [in which] we are not present, like in North Africa," Zarif said. "You need to look at the trouble, where it actually is coming from. It's not coming from Iran. Who provided the ideology for Daesh? Who provided the ideology for al-Qaeda? Are they following our ideology? Come on."

    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010
    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    Iran Suggests Leaving NPT Nuclear Treaty Possible if US Tightens Sanctions - FM
    According to Zarif, Pompeo and the US must get things straight, because "making up stories" about Iran will not solve US problems, but will lead to more useless military expenses.

    "If Secretary Pompeo wants to make up these stories, then he can continue doing so, but that wouldn't resolve America's problems. That would lead to President Trump saying ‘we spend seven trillion dollars in this region and brought nothing but misery to ourselves and to the people of the region,'" he said, referring to Trump's 2018 statement, in which he said US spent this amount of money in the Middle East.

    "We have spent seven trillion dollars in the Middle East over a seventeen year period, and we have nothing. Nothing, except death and destruction. It's a horrible thing," Trump said at the time.

    Commenting on a question about whether Zarif continues to talk to former US Secrtary of State John Kerry, that Trump accuses of giving Iran "bad advice" — Zarif quipped that he does not take "any advice from any foreigners."

    "President Trump needs to look at the history of Iran. We didn't survive 7,000 years by acting on the advice of foreigners," he said.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the conference Russia in the Middle East: Playing on all fields held by the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Iran’s FM Zarif Says US Must ‘Prove It’s Serious’ About Prisoner Swap Talks
    When asked whether Tehran sees opportunities for cooperation with the US, Zarif argued that the US has to "make the right recognition" about "who's doing the work for stability" in the region. Despite having no diplomatic relations, Iran still keeps the negotiation table open on prisoner exchange with Washington.

    He lamented Washington's unilateral abandonment of the Iranian Nuclear Deal, as well as other treaties, including NAFTA, The Paris Accord and the INF, saying these steps damage the reputation of the US as a reliable partner for negotiations. He noted that should Washington proclaim 2 May the deadline for the rest of the world to stop buying Iranian oil, it will "show to the Iranian people that the United States is not worthy of being a negotiating partner."

    Earlier in January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the US a "force for good" in the Middle East.

    "And it's the truth, lower-case "t," that I'm here to talk about today. It is a truth that isn't often spoken in this part of the world, but because I'm a military man by training, I'll be very blunt and direct today — America is a force for good in the Middle East," said Pompeo, speaking at The American University in Cairo.

