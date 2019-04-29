Militants Violate Ceasefire in 2 Syrian Provinces Over 24 Hours – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants have breached truce regime in Syrian provinces of Latakia and Hama over the past 24 hours, head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone have attacked Bsharfa and Hamrat in Latakia province, and Qibriya in Hama province," Kupchishin said at a press briefing.

Kupchishin added that as of Sunday, a total of 57,700 people were granted amnesty by the Syrian authorities over evading military service.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.