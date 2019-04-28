Iran Suggests Leaving NPT Nuclear Treaty Possible if US Tightens Sanctions - FM

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (commonly known as the NPT) is one of Tehran's options amid the escalation of US sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.
"The Islamic Republic's choices are numerous, and the country's authorities are considering them,… and leaving NPT (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) is one of them", state-run IRIB's website quoted the minister as saying.
READ MORE: US Backtracks on Sanctions on Iran's Revolutionary Guards Days After Designation
The NPT, which entered into force in 1970, and extended indefinitely in 1995, aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, encouraging the peaceful use of nuclear energy and nuclear disarmament.
All comments
Show new comments (0)