Register
08:02 GMT +328 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the conference Russia in the Middle East: Playing on all fields held by the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow

    Iran’s FM Zarif Says US Must ‘Prove It’s Serious’ About Prisoner Swap Talks

    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The minister’s remark comes in response to a US State Department demand for Tehran to release several American citizens before the start of swap negotiations.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said it is the US that must prove that its intentions are serious when it comes to prisoner exchange, as Iran has already done so by adhering to the Iranian Nuclear deal.

    "We're not supposed to show seriousness because we have shown our seriousness by implementing the nuclear deal", Zarif said in an interview with CBS.

    He underscored that Tehran is not linking the two issues, but rather using the Nuclear Deal as an example of Iran's reliability.

    "We've shown that when we say something, we abide by it", he said. "The United States has shown that when they say something, they will then decide whether they want to abide by it or not".

    "We're not linking the two [issues]", he added.

    President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave to members of the media after feeding fish at a koi pond at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump, Abe Confirm Joint Desire to Eliminate Iran Oil Imports - Report
    His comments come in response to a demand by a US State Department spokesperson who in a statement on Saturday suggested that Iran could show seriousness by releasing "innocent US persons", according to The Hill.

    "The Iranian regime can demonstrate its seriousness regarding consular issues, involving Iranians who have been indicted or convicted of criminal violations of US sanctions laws, by releasing innocent U.S. persons immediately", the spokesperson said.

    "We call on Iran to free all unjustly detained and missing U.S. persons, including Xiyue Wang, Robert Levinson, Siamak Namazi, and Nizar Zakka, among others", the spokesperson added.

    Wang, Namazi, and Zakka have been detained in Iran on espionage allegations. Robert Levinson was a CIA agent sent to Iran on an unauthorised spy mission, according to a report by The New York Times. When Levinson's mission became known to US top brass, three agency officials reportedly lost their jobs for "using Mr. Levinson as part of an unauthorized spying operation".

    On 24 April, Zarif offered the US an exchange of all prisoners.

    "I put this offer on the table publicly now: Exchange them", he said at the Asia Society in New York. "I am ready to do it and I have the authority to do it".

    Indian money
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Indian Rupee Dips By 0.5% Over US Anti-Iran Sanctions - Reports
    Earlier this week, Zarif said he thinks that while US President Trump does not want an open conflict with Iran, he is seeking to bring Tehran to its knees by applying economic sanctions and political pressure.

    "Iranians are allergic to pressure", he said.

    After US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the so-called Iranian Nuclear Deal in 2018, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Tehran was in compliance with its commitments under the deal.

    "Iran is subject to the world's most robust nuclear verification regime under the JCPOA, which is a significant verification gain. As of today, the IAEA can confirm that the nuclear-related commitments are being implemented by Iran", IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said in May of last year.

    Related:

    US Must Talk to Revolutionary Guards if It Wants to Enter Hormuz Strait - Zarif
    Daesh ‘Would’ve Held Two Arab Capitals’: Zarif Slams US’ IRGC ‘Terrorist’ Label
    Zarif: Islamic States 'Shocked' by US Call for Israeli Sovereignty Over Golans
    Iran to Strengthen Relations with Nations Sick, Tired of US ‘Bullying’ - Zarif
    Iranian Intrigue: Rouhani Rejects Zarif’s Resignation
    Zarif's Resignation Attempt: 'There's Strong Infighting in Iran' - Prof
    ‘Individuals are Important…But Even W/O Javad Zarif Things Will Continue’– Prof
    Iranian President Rouhani Rejects Foreign Minister Zarif's Resignation
    Tags:
    prisoner exchange, U.S. Department of State, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 20 April - 26 April
    This Week in Pictures: 20 April - 26 April
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse