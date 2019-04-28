Escalated Clashes in Libya Pose Threat to Oil Production – National Oil Corp.

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The escalated hostilities in Libya may result in reduction of oil production and fuel shortages in the country, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla said.

“The latest outbreak of hostilities, however, pose a serious threat to our operations, production and the national economy. Non-essential staff living and working near conflict areas have been ordered to stay at home. Possible fuel shortages will also impact both the civilian population and NOC operations. The corporation is gravely concerned about the threat to national energy infrastructure and attempts to use NOC facilities and equipment for military purposes,” Sanalla said on Saturday, as quoted by a NOC statement.

He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the country.

At the same time the NOC said its income had increased by 20 percent in March.

“National Oil Corporation (NOC) recorded March income of over 1.5 billion USD from sales of crude oil and derived products, in addition to taxes and royalties received from concession contracts — a monthly increase of approximately 270 million USD (+20%). Improved March revenues were largely attributable to the end of the three-month armed blockade and lifting of force majeure at the Sharara oil field on March 4, 2019,” the statement said.

For years, Libya has been split between the two governments: the eastern part of the country is controlled by the parliament elected in 2014 and backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) that is headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while the UN-backed Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) governs Libya's western parts.

Earlier in April, Haftar ordered an offensive to retake Tripoli from the GNA-backed forces.

The LNA has already recaptured a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport, located around 20 miles away from the capital. The forces loyal to the GNA announced a counteroffensive, dubbed Volcano of Rage, to repel the National Army.