WATCH Airstrike Hits Libyan Capital Tripoli - Report

Residents said they saw a drone apparently guiding missiles and then heard several loud explosions, according to Reuters.

Internet users have shared video on Twitter supposedly depicting the airstrike.

— Abdulkader Assad (@Abd0Assad) April 27, 2019

— Abdulkader Assad (@Abd0Assad) April 27, 2019

— Mosadek Hobrara (@Mosadek_Hobrara) April 27, 2019

On 21 April The Guardian reported that Libya's capital Tripoli was hit by airstrikes marking the first alleged use of armed drones in the conflict.

Allegations regarding the use of drones were made by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, and supported by local residents, according to The Guardian.

READ MORE: Mitiga International Airport in Libya's Tripoli Closes Amid Reports of Airstrike

​Tensions flared up in Libya in early April. Back then, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to retake the capital, Tripoli, from the forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

The Libyan National Army (LNA) has already recaptured a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport, located around 20 miles away from the capital. The forces loyal to the GNA announced a counteroffensive, dubbed Volcano of Rage, to repel the National Army.