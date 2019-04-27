Trump, Abe Confirm Joint Desire to Eliminate Iran’s Oil Imports - Report

US President Donald Trimp and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have confirmed their joint desire to eliminate the oil imports from Iran, Reuters reports citing the US Ambassador to Japan.

According to US Ambassador to Japan William F. Hagerty as cited by Reuters, among the questions that were discussed during the meeting between Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe were a "joint resolve" to maintain the sanctions on North Korea, a vehicle production in the US and the latter's desire to see "more movement in that direction".

The US Ambassador confirmed that Donald Trump was planning to attend G20 Summit in Japan in June. The coordination between the two governments to ensure a successful G-20 Summit was discussed during the meeting in the White House, Reuters reported earlier.

Earlier it was reported that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe noted after his meeting with US President Donald Trump that the two countries reaffirmed their intention to cooperate in the future in a bid to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Reuters reports, citing a senior Japanese government official.

On 27 April Donald Trump hosted Shinzo Abe in the White House.

