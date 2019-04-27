Register
27 April 2019
    USS Eisenhower

    Iranian Media Shows Alleged IRGC Drone Footage of US Carrier in Gulf

    © Photo: US Navy // Miguel A. Contreras Contreras
    Middle East
    0 50

    The US earlier designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organisation, with Iran doing the same to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) as relations between the two countries further deteriorated after Washington withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

    Iran's Tasnim News Agency has published a video allegedly shot by a drone belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps flying over an American aircraft carrier and an accompanying ship in the Persian Gulf. The video shows the carrier's deck in detail, including the types and number of aircraft on it.

    Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a military parade to commemorate the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war in Tehran.
    © REUTERS / MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL
    US Officially Designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorist Group

    The media outlet didn't specify when the footage was shot, but said that it was released by the IRGC. The carrier in the video appears to be the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69). Its last reported deployment in the Persian Gulf was in December 2016. The Pentagon hasn't commented on the publication yet.

    The Iranian parliament designated CENTCOM as a terrorist organisation on 23 April. The decision came in response to a similar move by the US, which designated Tehran's IRGC a terrorist organisation on 15 April. Iran vehemently slammed the US decision and its "hostile policies", imposing sanctions against Washington.

    READ MORE: Iran's Parliament Designates US Military as Terrorists, Adopts Counter-Sanctions

    Bilateral relations between the US and Iran entered a downward spiral after Washington withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal on 8 May 2018 and imposed harsh sanctions against Iran's economy half a year later. Tehran and other signatories to the deal slammed the US decision and vowed to continue adhering to the agreement's provisions.

