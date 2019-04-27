Register
12:12 GMT +327 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers look at the Syrian side of the Israel-Syria border on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 7, 2018

    Iranian Forces in Syria Remain 50 Miles Away From Israeli Border - Putin's Envoy

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - Iranian forces in Syria remain around 80 kilometers (50 miles) away from the border with Israel despite Washington's statement that it recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik in an interview.

    "We have reached agreement with our Iranian friends that certain units that have been there [at the Syrian border with Israel] in order to ensure security of the southern de-escalation zone will be transferred to a safe distance, from 75 to 80 kilometers. They fulfill their promises," Lavrentyev said, when asked if Trump's statement had triggered the approaching of Iranian forces to the border.

    READ MORE: Iran's Defence Minister: Trumpism May Be World's Most Important Security Issue

    In July 2018, Iran agreed, due to the Russian mediation, to move its units present in Syria away from the border with Israel by 85 kilometers, which significantly reduced Israeli concerns, according to the presidential envoy. The recent statement by US President Donald Trump on the US recognition of the Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, disputed between Israel and Syria, could have made Tehran change its decision and approach again the border with the disputed strategic plateau.    

    Israel has been long accusing Tehran of using Syria as a playground for a possible future military attack against Tel Aviv. Tehran has repeatedly denied those claims, stressing that it solely provides military advisors' assistance to Syria at Damascus' request to help the country in its fight against terrorism.    

    Foreign Troops Withdrawal

    Addressing the issue of foreign troops pullout, the Special Presidential Envoy noted that the idea to create an international working group on foreign troop withdrawal from Syria remains in place, but stabilisation in the Arab country must come first.

    "There was an idea to create this group in order to contribute to the Syrian crisis settlement and the withdrawal of foreign troops from the Syrian territory… Perhaps, it would be righteous to make effort toward withdrawal of all the foreign [forces] from Syria, but to do this, a strong Syria is needed. The situation in Syria should be stabilized, and all the terrorist groups should be eliminated," Lavrentyev said.

    People gesture at a US military vehicle in Amuda province, northern Syria
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Russian Deputy FM Explains Why Moscow Doubts Full US Withdrawal From Syria
    He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had praised the idea to create an international working group on foreign forces withdrawal from Syria as an interesting one. According to Lavrentyev, the Russian leader has said that it will be possible to return to this matter only after stabilization in Syria is reached.        

    Media reports that Russia intended to create such a group, which could include Syrian neighbors, namely Israel, emerged in February.   

    Syria Constitution Committee

    Touching upon the Syrian Constitution Committee matter, the diplomat said that the United Nations still disagreed with six names in the list of candidates for the committee, but work on its creation continues.

    "The fact is that these six names still need to be coordinated. The acceptable formula [of the committee's composition] is yet to be found — I mean one that the government, the opposition and the [UN] special envoy [for Syria] would be satisfied with. But we are already close to this. Work continues. I just believe that time is needed, taking into consideration that the new special envoy has asked us to introduce a package solution, which would include everything, and has expressed his willingness [to favor it]," Lavrentyev said, when asked if the UN stand on the candidates for the committee had changed when a new special representative had been appointed.    

    READ MORE: Assad, Iranian Minister’s Adviser Discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee

    He explained that UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen had to announce the creation of the constitutional committee and its subsequent launch only after all the parameters were coordinated.

    "By the way, the process of defining the parameters is going on fine. I believe that progress is obvious. This is very good," Lavrentyev noted.    

    Smoke rises after strikes on Aleppo, Syria
    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    UN Mechanism on War Crimes Probe Hinders Intra-Syrian Dialogue - Damascus
    Lavrentyev also raised hope that UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, who was appointed to the position in late October 2018, will stay free from any foreign influence and will move the settlement process forward.

    "Everyone should be independent in the United Nations. Of course, we believe that he will not be subject to any influence. We hope for this. If he continues to stick to these principles, this will be a great help in moving the negotiations process forward," Lavrentyev said, when asked if he believed that Pedersen was an independent figure.     

    New Summit on Syria

    When asked about the new summit on Syria, the diplomat told Sputnik that Russia, Turkey, France and Germany may hold new joint summits on the situation in Syria in the future.

    "It was quite an interesting format. In principle, we do not rule out that a new meeting in such format could be held, but only if there is hope to reach some really common results. Such meetings should have some 'added value' — we should come up with some working options that will… ensure the settlement of the Syrian crisis in various areas, including the humanitarian sphere, finance and reconstruction. Creative ideas should be in place, while our foreign partners have not proposed anything yet. Let's see what happens," Lavrentyev said in an interview.    

    READ MORE: From Putin-Trump Summit to Syria: Lavrov Sums Up Russian Foreign Policy in 2018

    Russia, Turkey, France and Germany held a summit on Syria in late October 2018 in the Turkish city of Istanbul. A new meeting in such a format has not been planned yet.    

    Related:

    Iran Gains Mediterranean Port Lease Deal 300 km From Israel's Coast - Reports
    Israel Has Full 'Freedom of Action' in Countering Iran in Syria – Netanyahu
    Israel Claims Iran Tried to Hack Its Missile Warning System
    Tags:
    Middle East, conflict, Alexander Lavrentyev, Iran, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse