Blackwater Founder Registers New Company in Iraq's Basra - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Blackwater founder Erik Prince has registered a subsidiary of his Hong-Kong based company in Iraq’s city of Basra, media reported.

Frontier Logistics Consultancy DMCC, which is a subsidiary of Prince's new company Frontier Services Group (FSG), has been registered as a foreign company with Iraq's Ministry of Trade, Buzzfeed reported on Friday citing documents it had obtained.

The report said the subsidiary’s office is based in Basra, located in Iraq's oil-rich southern region, close to the border with Iran and Kuwait.

FSG did not respond to requests for comment about the activity of its business in Iraq, according to the report.

Former Blackwater Contractor's Sentencing Sheds Light on 'Series of US War Crimes'

However, Prince said in an interview with Al Jazeera in March that FSG could be providing support for oil operations in Iraq or Pakistan.

In 2018, Prince, while reacting to US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out American troops stationed in Syria, noted that it would be wrong to "abandon" American allies in Syria, referring to the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and suggested that private military contractors could replace US troops to protect them.

FSG was established by Erik Prince, who is known for being the founder of the notorious private military company Blackwater.

The private military company Blackwater, founded in 1997, was later sold and rebranded as Academi.

Blackwater's reputation suffered major blow after several of its contractors were accused of killing 17 Iraqi civilians, 14 of them without just cause in 2007. After a series of trials, one of them admitted his guilt, while four others were convicted of committing murder. One of them received a life sentence, while three others got 30 years in prison.