US Adds 2 Individuals, 3 Entities to Sanctions List Over Links to Hezbollah

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The United States has imposed sanctions on two individuals over links to the Hezbollah terrorist group's business operations, plus three entities that helped Hezbollah evade US sanctions, the Department of the Treasury announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) further targeted the global business operations of Hizballah by designating two individuals and three entities acting as conduits for sanctions evasion schemes," the release said.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Belgium-based Wael Bazzi for acting for or on behalf of his father and Hezbollah financier, Mohammad Bazzi and Lebanon-based Hassan Tabaja for acting for or on behalf of his brother and Hizballah member and financier, Adham Tabaja, the release said.

OFAC also designated Belgium-based Voltra Transcor Energy BVBA, Belgium-based OFFISCOOP NV, and United Kingdom-based BSQRD for being owned or controlled by Wael Bazzi, the release added.

The companies have helped Hezbollah evade sanctions with practices that include accessing the formal financial system by using family members acting as proxies, according to the release.

Earlier this week the United States has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information that leads to the disruption of Hezbollah's financial networks, according to officials.

In December 2018, Trump introduced new sanctions against Hezbollah for its alleged use of civilians as human shields in warfare. According to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Hezbollah was developing their terrorist infrastructure among civilian populations.

Hezbollah was established in the 1980s. It is a paramilitary and political organisation originating in Lebanon's Shiite population. The group initially aimed to end Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon.