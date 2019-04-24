Register
16:31 GMT +324 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016

    Iran's Rouhani Reveals Conditions for Resumption of Negotiations With US

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    This week, Washington announced that it would not extend sanctions waivers to major importers of Iranian oil beyond the current May 2 deadline, prompting Iranian lawmakers to threaten a wide range of measures to "counter" US coercion, including the possible closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway.

    Iran prefers negotiation and diplomacy but will not cave to US pressure, President Hassan Rouhani has said. "Accepting such negotiations would mean humiliation and capitulation," he said, speaking at a session of cabinet in Tehran on Wednesday, according to PressTV.

    "We have always been a [country] of negotiation and diplomacy, the same way that we've been a [country] of war and defence. Negotiation is only possible if all the pressures are lifted, they apologise for their illegal actions and there is mutual respect," Rouhani said.

    In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with government officials in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Iran Can Export as Much Oil as It Needs - Supreme Leader
    According to Rouhani, the US' current Iran policy is "aimed at defeating the Iranian nation" and returning it to the subservient status it faced before the 1979 Revolution.

    Commenting on the US' recent announcement about the end of sanctions waivers, the president stressed that it was "not possible" for the US to monopolise the global oil market, and promised that Iran would continue to sell its oil abroad "using various means." 

    Gulf States Owe Thank You to Tehran

    Commenting on reports that Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies plan to make up for the possible oil shortages anticipated if the US moves forward in sanctioning Iranian crude exports, Rouhani noted that these Gulf states wouldn't have existed were it not for Tehran's "rational" policy not to cooperate with Saddam Hussein's Iraq during the Gulf War.

    According to Rouhani, prior to invading Kuwait, Hussein boasted that Iraq "would soon be sharing 800 km of borders [with Iran] in the Persian Gulf. This shows that Saddam was planning to occupy Saudi Arabia, Oman, the Emirates, and Qatar in addition to Kuwait," he noted. "There would have been no trace of these [Gulf] states today" if Tehran had allied with Baghdad, the president stressed. 

    General view of part of Tehran's oil refinery south of the capital Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    US Trying to Put Pressure on Iran to Push for Regime Change – Moscow
    Tensions between Iran and the US escalated in May 2018, when the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and imposed several rounds of increasingly tough sanctions against Tehran. The sanctions included restrictions on Iran's oil exports, with the US promising to eventually bring the country's energy exports down "to zero." In November 2018, Washington granted sanctions waivers for several major importers of Iranian crude, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and Turkey. On Monday, Trump said he would not reissue the waivers following a May 2 deadline. 

    Iran has defied US sanctions threats, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying it would continue to export "as much of our oil as we need and want." An Iranian lawmaker has told Sputnik that his country had a range of "tools" with which it could counter US coercion, including the blockade of the Hormuz Strait, the strategic waterway through which some 35 percent of the world's seaborne oil passes.

    Related:

    Iran Can Export as Much Oil as It Needs - Supreme Leader
    US Hopes Strangling Iran’s Oil Trade Sparks Insurrection - Ex-UK Ambassador
    US Trying to Put Pressure on Iran to Push for Regime Change – Moscow
    US Pledges to Use Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran’s Threat to Close it - State Dept.
    Iran's Defence Minister: Trumpism May Be World's Most Important Security Issue
    No More Sanctions Waivers for Iranian Oil: US Policy Against Iran Illegal - Prof
    Tags:
    diplomacy, sanctions, Hassan Rouhani, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse