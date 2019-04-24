Iran Can Export as Much Oil as It Needs - Supreme Leader

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Iran can export as much oil as it needs.
READ MORE: US Will No Longer Provide Sanctions Waivers for States Importing Iran Oil
"America's efforts in sanctioning the sale of Iranian oil won't get anywhere," Khamenei said. "We can export as much of our oil as we need and want."
In addition, Washington announced that the US, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would ensure that the global oil market would remain "adequately supplied".
The United States slapped sanctions on Iran's oil industry in November after the US unilaterally pulled out from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which saw anti-Tehran restrictions lifted in exchange for the Islamic Republic maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme.
All comments
Show new comments (0)