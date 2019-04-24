Iran Can Export as Much Oil as It Needs - Supreme Leader

On Monday, the United States announced that it would not extend sanctions waivers to Iranian oil importers beyond 2 May.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Iran can export as much oil as it needs.

READ MORE: US Will No Longer Provide Sanctions Waivers for States Importing Iran Oil

"America's efforts in sanctioning the sale of Iranian oil won't get anywhere," Khamenei said. "We can export as much of our oil as we need and want."

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi Iran’s Oil Exports Recover, Prices Spike Amid Venezuela, Libya Disruptions

Earlier, Washington announced its decision not to reissue waivers on Iranian oil sanctions after they expire in May.

In addition, Washington announced that the US, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would ensure that the global oil market would remain "adequately supplied".

The United States slapped sanctions on Iran's oil industry in November after the US unilaterally pulled out from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which saw anti-Tehran restrictions lifted in exchange for the Islamic Republic maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme.