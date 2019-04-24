Russian Deputy PM Borisov to Meet Iraq Prime Minister, President in Baghdad

“A meeting of the Russian-Iraqi commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation will be held in Baghdad. Y.Borisov is a co-chair from the Russian side, he will attend a plenary session of the commission, and also will hold bilateral talks,” the statement said.
Earlier in April Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov visited Baghdad where he held a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi and Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives Mohammed al-Halbusi.
They also examined practical aspects of the preparation of the 8th meeting of the Russian-Iraqi Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, scheduled for the end of April in Baghdad.
Iraq has long been suffering from activities of various terrorist groups. In 2014, vast territories of the state were occupied by the Daesh jihadists. The Iraqi army has successfully fought back against Daesh*.
In the end of 2017, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the country's fight against the infamous terrorist group as Iraq's troops re-established complete control over the country's Syrian border.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
