If US Refuses to Supply F-35s, Turkey Will Satisfy Need 'Elsewhere' - FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has reportedly said that if the US won't supply Turkey with F-35 fighter jets, Ankara would satisfy its need for them "elsewhere".

Mevlut Cavusoglu has also noted that Ankara had no intention to hand over S-400 air defense missile systems bought from Russia to Qatar and Azerbaijan.

"There is no talk about plans to place the S-400 in Qatar or Azerbaijan. We have never discussed such an issue," Cavusoglu said.

Turkish media earlier reported on the possible handover by Ankara of S-400 systems to Qatar and Azerbaijan.

