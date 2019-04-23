From Tower to Town? Netanyahu Vows to Name Golan Heights Settlement After Trump

A resolution calling to name a settlement after the US president is expected to be submitted to the Israeli government after the Passover.

A month after US president Donald Trump formally recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to build a new settlement in the region to bear the name of the American head of state.

"In honor of President Trump, who recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, I will soon be calling for a settlement in the Golan Heights to be named after him", Netanyahu tweeted on Tuesday, April 23.

In a video posted on the Twitter account of Ofir Gendelman, spokesman for the prime minister’s office, Netanyahu declared that he intended to draft a resolution calling for the creation of such settlement, “named after President Donald J. Trump”, after the Passover holiday.

But when news of the development spread across social media, many netizens appeared less than thrilled by it. "What better namesake for a monument to apartheid," one Twitter user said, with another calling the new settlement "Idiotville".

The Golan Heights is a swath of Syrian territory seized by Israel during the Six Day War in 1967 and formally annexed by Tel Aviv in 1981, though the United Nations has not recognised Israel's claim over the region. President Trump signed an executive order on March 25 officially recognising Israeli sovereignty over the region, prompting the Syrian Foreign Ministry to respond that the Syrians had the right to return Golan Heights using any available methods.