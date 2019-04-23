Iranian Parliament Adopts Counter-Sanctions Bill Targeting US - Reports

The Trump administration is rumoured to slap new sanctions on the Islamic republic around the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran's parliament has adopted a bill introducing countersanctions against the United States, Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The peice of legislation is said to be part of a "comprehensive plan" to retailiate against Washington's "hostile policies"; it reportedly requires the government to act in line with the Supreme National Security Council's decision to "counter the terrorist activities of the American forces who threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran's interests."

Another motion passed on Tuesday mandates that the government and the military take steps preventing US forces from employing "any power or equipment against the Islamic Republic of Iran's interests".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW