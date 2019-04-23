Militants Shell Settlement in Syrian Idlib Over Past 24 Hours - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants attacked one of the settlements in Syria's Idlib province over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Over the past 24 hours illegal armed formations operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone have attacked the town of Luaybdah, Idlib province," the statement read.

The ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation urged leaders of militant groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone to stop hostilities and join the ceasefire regime.

Since 2017, Russia has been one of the three guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, which has been engulfed in a civil war for years.

The Russian armed forces have been providing military assistance to Damascus throughout the conflict, while also carrying out regular humanitarian operations across the country. Russia is now assisting Syria in the post-war reconstruction and the return of refugees.