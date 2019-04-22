VIDEO of Four-Storey House Collapsing in Mere Seconds in Istanbul

The statement from the authorities noted that tenants of ten more houses in the immediate vicinity of the collapsed building were evacuated. These buildings are also threatened with collapse.
The footage of the collapse, which was shared by social media users, showed the building standing on the edge of a precipice caused by a landslide. The house fell from a height of dozens of meters and was completely destroyed. Apparently the evacuation of residents had been carried out urgently, as the video shows laundry still hanging from the balconies to dry.
#kağıthane'de 4 katlı bina çöktü pic.twitter.com/Cy1apHLVsA— Fikret Kaçmaz (@fikret_kacmaz) April 22, 2019
