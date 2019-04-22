Iranian President Declares Joint Border Force With Pakistan

Iran and Pakistan will form a joint "reaction force" on the border between the two countries, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stated as cited by AFP.
"We agreed to create a joint rapid reaction force at the borders for combatting terrorism", Rouhani was quoted as saying, following months of intensified relations between the two countries over attacks on both sides of the border.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is on an official working visit to Iran on 21-22 April at Rouhani's invitation.
Khan is also scheduled to hold talks with members of the Iranian and Pakistani business communities.
Following the assault, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistani Ambassador to the Islamic Republic Riffat Masood in order to lodge a protest over the terror strike.
Tehran also asked Islamabad to take urgent measures to find and detain terrorists operating in the area near the site of the attack.
