WATCH Angry Mob Attack Turkish Opposition Politician

A crowd has attacked the leader of the opposition Republican People’s party, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, in an Ankara suburb, according to an NTV report.

The incident took place in the Çubuk district of Ankara Province, where the politician had arrived to attend a funeral ceremony for a fallen military serviceman. During the ceremony, a group of angry men surrounded the opposition figure, shouting insults and making aggressive gestures at the official. Security personnel at the scene attempted to shove the mob aside to clear a path for the opposition politician to his car. Kılıçdaroğlu reportedly sustained no injuries as a result of the incident and has purportedly been taken to a safe place guarded by the police.

Genel Başkanımız Sayın Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’na yapılan saldırı kin ve nefretinizin dışa vurumu faşizmin ta kendisidir.#KılıçdaroğluYalnızDeğildir pic.twitter.com/qeR61xZ8xk — Yusuf Özkanlı (@YusufZkanl) 21 апреля 2019 г.​

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly lashed out at the politician for his alleged support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party which is banned in Turkey.