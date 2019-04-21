Failed Attack on Saudi Police Station Kills At Least Four - Reports

At least four militants have been killed while attempting to attack a police station to the north of Saudi Arabia's capital, Al Arabiya TV channel reports.

The attack took place in the area of Zulfi, which is located about 250 km to the north of the capital Riyadh, Al Arabiya specified.

​According to Al Arabiya TV, the suspects were inside a car when they tried to crash through the main entrance of the General Directorate of Investigation’s Centre in Riyadh.

However, they were intercepted by security personnel and their vehicle was prevented from gaining access to the compound.

The sides then exchanged fire, which resulted in the death of the attackers, the source added.

