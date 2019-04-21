Register
06:22 GMT +321 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey

    Turkish AKP Files New Appeal Against Istanbul Mayoral Election Results - Reports

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) filed on Saturday a new appeal with the Supreme Election Council in order to cancel the results of the Istanbul mayoral election and call a new vote, local media reported, citing AKP Deputy Chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz.

    On Wednesday, Ekrem Imamoglu from the Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) was inaugurated as the mayor of Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city, after winning the March 31 election. Meanwhile, a day before his inauguration, AKP appealed the results of the vote.

    Voters wait in the line for cast their ballots at a polling station during the local elections in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2019
    © AP Photo / Ali Unal
    Turkish Ruling AKP Appeals Results of Mayoral Election in Istanbul
    The new AKP's appeal includes a list of 14,712 non-eligible voters who voted in Istanbul during the local elections in spite of having been dismissed from public posts with a presidential decree and, therefore, having no right to vote, the Anadolu news agency specified.

    The AKP filed the petition with the list to the Supreme Election Council as an attachment to its previous appeal, submitted on Tuesday, the media outlet added.

    Apart from filing the appeal, referring to alleged violations of voting procedures, on Tuesday, the AKP also initiated a recount of votes in Istanbul in early April. However, the recount has not resulted in a significant change of the election result, while the gap between the two candidates — Imamoglu and AKP's Binali Yildirim — has been slightly reduced.

    President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Turkish AKP Nominates Erdogan as Presidential Candidate for Snap Vote – Reports
    While Imamoglu, who used to work as the head of Istanbul's Beylikduzu district's council, gained 48.8 percent of the vote in the Istanbul mayoral election, Yildirim got 48.55 percent.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Reports 'Stealing' of Ruling AKP's Votes in Istanbul Mayoral Election

    As a result of the municipal elections, the CHP has won the vote in the country's capital of Ankara for the first time since 1994. CHP candidates have also won in the cities of Izmir, Antalya, Adana and Mersin.

    Meanwhile, the AKP has won 44.33 percent of mayorships nationwide, while the CHP has won 30.12 percent.

    Related:

    Turkey Ready to Adjust S-400 Parameters If US Proves They're 'Threat'
    Turkish Minister on US Visit: Trump Showed 'Reasonable Approach' to S-400 Issue
    Ankara Warns F-35 Programme Will be 'Damaged' If US Excludes Turkey
    Turkey Agrees Not to Integrate S-400 With NATO Systems - Defence Minister
    Tags:
    election, Justice and Development Party (AKP), Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Istanbul, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees of Observation Deck in Moscow City PANORAMA360
    Looking for Something Breath-taking? Find it at Moscow City's Observation Deck
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse