Turkish AKP Files New Appeal Against Istanbul Mayoral Election Results - Reports

On Wednesday, Ekrem Imamoglu from the Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) was inaugurated as the mayor of Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city, after winning the March 31 election. Meanwhile, a day before his inauguration, AKP appealed the results of the vote.
The AKP filed the petition with the list to the Supreme Election Council as an attachment to its previous appeal, submitted on Tuesday, the media outlet added.
Apart from filing the appeal, referring to alleged violations of voting procedures, on Tuesday, the AKP also initiated a recount of votes in Istanbul in early April. However, the recount has not resulted in a significant change of the election result, while the gap between the two candidates — Imamoglu and AKP's Binali Yildirim — has been slightly reduced.
READ MORE: Erdogan Reports 'Stealing' of Ruling AKP's Votes in Istanbul Mayoral Election
As a result of the municipal elections, the CHP has won the vote in the country's capital of Ankara for the first time since 1994. CHP candidates have also won in the cities of Izmir, Antalya, Adana and Mersin.
Meanwhile, the AKP has won 44.33 percent of mayorships nationwide, while the CHP has won 30.12 percent.
All comments
Show new comments (0)