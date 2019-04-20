Saudi-Led Coalition Starts Operation Targeting Presidential Palace Camp in Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has started an operation in Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in an effort to destroy the network and capabilities of drones in a camp at the presidential palace area, Saudi state TV reported.
Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between a government-in-exile headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the armed Shiite Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, since March 25, 2015.
