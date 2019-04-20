Russian Representatives, Assad Discussed Syria Constitutional Committee Launch

"Issues of ensuring a long-term political settlement were considered during the conversation in accordance with the decisions of the Syrian national dialogue congress and UNSC Resolution 2254. Special attention in this regard was paid to the task of promptly forming and launching the work of the constitutional committee. Post-conflict reconstruction and normalization of Syria's relations with Arab countries were also discussed," it said.
Since 2017 Russia has been one of the three guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. The Russian armed forces have been providing military assistance to Damascus throughout the conflict, while also carrying out regular humanitarian operations across the war-torn country.
Moscow is now assisting Damascus in the post-war reconstruction and the return of refugees.
