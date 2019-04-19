Tehran's Senior Cleric Warns of EU's Possible Deception Amid US Anti-Iran Moves

“We should be careful and try to solve the internal problems by relying on own capabilities and following the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution,” Sedighi said, as quoted by the Mehr News Agency.
In particular, the cleric reportedly said that, while the United States openly demonstrated its hostility toward Iran, the European Union might practice policy of deception and let Tehran down at a difficult period.
Commenting on the recent US designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, he said that the move had only made the national armed forces more united and raised their prestige in public opinion.
READ MORE: US Officially Designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorist Group
Last week, Washington formally named Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organisation. Following the announcement, US Acting Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield said that the United States' move was not an indication of an upcoming conflict or war with Iran.
Reacting to the move, Iran, in its turn, designated the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organisation.
The European Union, along with the other signatories to the deal, has slammed the move, pledging to continue cooperation with Iran and setting up a special mechanism to bypass the sanctions.
