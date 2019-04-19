Tehran's Senior Cleric Warns of EU's Possible Deception Amid US Anti-Iran Moves

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran's Friday Prayer interim leader, Kazem Sedighi, during a traditional sermon, warned Iranian officials against having too much trust in Europe’s promises, claiming that European partners were not much different from the United States.

“We should be careful and try to solve the internal problems by relying on own capabilities and following the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution,” Sedighi said, as quoted by the Mehr News Agency.

In particular, the cleric reportedly said that, while the United States openly demonstrated its hostility toward Iran, the European Union might practice policy of deception and let Tehran down at a difficult period.

Commenting on the recent US designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, he said that the move had only made the national armed forces more united and raised their prestige in public opinion.

Last week, Washington formally named Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organisation. Following the announcement, US Acting Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield said that the United States' move was not an indication of an upcoming conflict or war with Iran.

Reacting to the move, Iran, in its turn, designated the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organisation.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have ramped up since Washington pulled out from the Iran nuclear deal last year and reinstated sanctions against Tehran, including secondary sanctions against companies and financial institutions of countries that do business with the Islamic Republic or export its oil.

The European Union, along with the other signatories to the deal, has slammed the move, pledging to continue cooperation with Iran and setting up a special mechanism to bypass the sanctions.