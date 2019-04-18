Libyan GNA Accuses France of Supporting Haftar, Breaks Ties With Paris

Earlier in the day, it was reported by The Libya Observer that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's army had regained control over the Tamanhint Base following the withdrawal of the South Protection Force loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA).

The Interior Ministry of Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord accused has accused France of supporting its rival Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

"Any dealings with the French side in bilateral security agreements" will halt, the Tripoli-based interior ministry said in a statement.

The new wave of clashes in Libya commenced on 4 April, when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the Libyan capital to free it from what he called terrorists. As a result, the LNA gained control over the cities of Surman and Garyan located near Tripoli. After the move, the GNA announced a counteroffensive on 7 April, dubbed Volcano of Rage, to confront the LNA.

