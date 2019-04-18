Register
14:43 GMT +318 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This 5 July, 2014 photo shows an image grab showing Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

    Leaked Terrorists’ Letters Show Daesh Boss Baghdadi ‘Still Pulls Rank’ – Report

    © AFP 2019 /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Over the past few years, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times, but the Daesh* leader has re-emerged each time, even reportedly surviving an assassination attempt in January.

    The latest clues related to the status of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi indicate that the most wanted man in the world is “at least alive”, Fox News reports.

    The news outlet referred to copies of several December-dated letters from Daesh operatives to Baghdadi obtained by The Sunday Times earlier this month.

    READ MORE: US-Backed SDF Reportedly Deny Rumours Daesh Leader Baghdadi Was Seized in Syria

    In one letter, Daesh commander Abu Taher al-Tajiki reportedly briefs Baghdadi on potential target sites for the terrorist group’s strikes in Europe.

    “The letters underscore that not only is ISIS [Daesh] seemingly devoted to overseeing global attacks, but that its shadowy commander still pulls rank”, Fox News reports.

    The Sunday Times, in turn, cited Mohammed Ali, one of the Daesh militants captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as saying that the jihadists believe Baghdadi is not present in the sliver of land still held by the terrorist group, but is hiding somewhere in the desert outside Syria.

    According to the newspaper's source, the disappearance of the Daesh leader has spurred internal fighting within the terrorist organisation.

    READ MORE: 'High Degree of Confidence' Daesh Leader Baghdadi Wounded in Airstrike — Reports

    Sabah al Namaan, Baghdad’s spokesperson for its counter-terrorism agency, for his part, told Fox News in early April that Baghdadi is still in the Syrian desert, and that he “could not enter into the Iraqi side because of concerns about evading the security measures on the borders”.

    Namaan added that killing him or arresting Baghdadi “will reveal many secrets about how they have recruited tens of thousands of young men, and it will create a gap in the organisation.”

    “Hopefully we will reach him very soon, especially now that ISIS has been defeated in its final place in Baghouz, Syria and they have lost all their land in Iraq. Now, we have a real opportunity to catch or kill him”, he underscored.

    He was echoed by Hamid al-Hayes, the head of the al-Anbar Salvation Council, who claimed that Baghdadi was still in Syria near the Iraqi border and that the Daesh leader “has shaved his beard and changed a large part of his features [so as] not to be identified and arrested”.

    READ MORE: Al-Baghdadi Reportedly Orders Execution of 320 Daesh Followers for 'Betrayal'

    Hisham al-Hashimi, a member of Iraq’s National Reconciliation Commission, in turn suggested that all the clues pinpoint Baghdadi in “three possible locations”, including Syria’s Palmyra, the Homs desert or Iraq.

    “All these locations are very wide and very large with around 200 square miles [500 square kilometres]. He is a specialist at knowing how to survive, using different disguises and only with two people – his brother and his driver – with him”, Hashimi was quoted by Fox News as saying.

    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle
    © AP Photo / APTV
    Fight Against Daesh Not Over, US to Remain in Syria in Limited Numbers - US Envoy For Syria
    Earlier, The Guardian reported, citing intelligence forces, that Baghdadi had barely survived an assassination attempt in a village near Hajin in eastern Syria on 10 January. Following the incident, which was reportedly the work of some of Baghdadi’s closest foreign fighters, his bodyguards took him to the nearby desert.

    In June 2017, Russia’s Defence Ministry said that Baghdadi could have been killed as a result of an airstrike by the Russian Aerospace Forces, but several months later an alleged audio recording of Baghdadi emerged, casting doubt on his assassination.

    The US, meanwhile, reportedly continues to offer up to $25 million for information leading to Baghdadi’s capture or death.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and a number of other countries

    Related:

    Catch Me if You Can: Al-Baghdadi Still On Loose, Despite Numerous Reports
    Russian, Syrian, Iranian Troops Chasing al-Baghdadi Near Iraqi Border – Reports
    US Coalition Says Aware of Reports About Baghdadi's Location
    Alive Not Dead? Daesh Releases New Recording Allegedly by Leader Al-Baghdadi
    Tags:
    target, letters, status, commander, militants, attacks, Daesh, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Syria, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Troitsky Monastery on Fire
    Paradise and Inferno: Holy Places All Over the World That Were Tested by Fire
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse