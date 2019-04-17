Jordan Recalling Envoy to Romania Over Decision to Move Embassy to Jerusalem

AMMAN (Sputnik) - Jordan is recalling its ambassador to Romania in June over Bucharest's decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the kingdom's official government newspaper reported.

King Abdullah II of Jordan approved a decision of the council of ministers to recall the country's ambassador from June 1, according to the newspaper.

© AFP 2019 / MANDEL NGAN Jordan's King Cancels Bucharest Visit Over Romanian Decision to Move Embassy to Jerusalem

In late March, Jordan's king scrapped a planned visit to Romania following an announcement by Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila that her country's embassy in Israel would be moved to Jerusalem.

READ MORE: Brazil Opens Jerusalem Office to Serve as 'Part of Its Embassy in Israel'

However, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that relocating the embassy to Jerusalem would be in breach of international law.